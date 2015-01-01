Are you bored of your blinds? Just want to change the colour or fabric without having to spend money changing the headrail? If so then you've come to the right place! You can keep your old headrail and save money by just picking a new fabric or colour for your vanes.

Our blinds are extremely versatile and come in a wide range of fabrics, so if you are not sure what you are looking for, please enquire about our huge catalogue of options for you to create the perfect look for your home.

